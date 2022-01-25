The Hamden Journal

Suspect in stabbing of Houston police K9 arrested again after dad found dead

A 26-year-old man charged with stabbing a Houston police dog over the weekend was arrested again Tuesday after his father was found dead inside his garage, authorities said.

Ryan Mitchell Smith had been on the lam since late Monday when he fled from police in his dad’s pickup truck as investigators were searching for his then-missing father, according to police.

Smith, who according to ABC 13 works for a private crime scene cleanup company, led police on a pursuit that ended when he crashed the truck in Memorial Park in Houston and fled on foot.

The suspect was spotted Tuesday afternoon walking along a highway in Waller County and arrested for evading arrest.

Hours before the bust, detectives searching Smith’s father’s home for a second time found the man’s body hidden inside the garage.

Ryan Mitchell Smith is set to be questioned by police in connection to his father’s suspicious death.
Investigators said it appears the father died under suspicious circumstances. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Smith will be questioned about his father’s death and could face additional charges pending the outcome of the autopsy.

The suspect had been staying with his dad after his family bonded him out of jail on Sunday.

Smith was locked up for allegedly stabbing a Houston police K9, Nate, on Saturday morning.

The dog had been pursuing Smith after he allegedly tried to steal a car on Memorial Drive before robbing a nearby store, according to cops.

Nate in a dog cage.
Nate, the police K9, underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries and was released Monday.
Nate in front of a police car.
Smith was charged with evading arrest, interference with a police service animal and robbery.
Nate the police dog in a police car.
Nate was chasing Smith after he allegedly tried to steal a car.
Police charged Smith with evading arrest, interference with a police service animal and robbery over Saturday’s mayhem.

The police pooch underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries and was back home with his partner by Monday, police said.

