Suspect In Death Of Broadway Vocal Coach Held On Bail; Details Emerge – The Hamden Journal

Lauren Pazienza, the woman accused of fatally shoving Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern, remained in custody as of this morning after a $500,000 cash bail was set at an arraignment hearing in Manhattan yesterday.

Pazienza, a 26-year-old former events coordinator from Long Island most recently living in Queens, turned herself in to police yesterday after nearly two weeks of attempting to elude capture, according to an account detailed in court yesterday by an assistant district attorney. Pazienza has been charged with manslaughter and assault.

Arthur Aidala, the suspect’s attorney who arranged for her surrender to police, said during the court hearing that the D.A. had overcharged his client, telling the judge that “pushing someone who’s on the sidewalk” is not the same as “pushing someone in front of a moving train.”

Addressing reporters, Aidala, whose clients have included Harvey Weinstein, Rudolph Giuliani and Roger Ailes said, “Whether it was a push or whether it was a shove or whether it was a kick or whether someone tripped…the evidence is not very solid on that at all,” he said.

In an interview today with local NBC affiliate WNBC, Aidala said Pazienza’s legal team is awaiting evidence discovery from the D.A.’s office, and that he expects Pazienza to be released on bail in the coming days. The bail was set at $500,000 cash or a $1 million bond.

Details about the March 10 incident and the aftermath emerged at the hearing yesterday, with the D.A.’s office presenting a general timeline of what it believes transpired. According to the prosecutors, the 87-year-old Gustern had just left her apartment building in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan at around 8:30 p.m. when the women they identify as Pazienza crossed the street, yelled “Bitch” and pushed Gustern to the ground. Gustern’s head hit the pavement and she began bleeding profusely, at which point Pazienza, the D.A. says, continued “briskly” walking away.

A passing bicyclist helped Gustern back to her apartment building, where she remained conscious just long enough to describe her attacker. Gustern was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital, where she died five days later while still in a coma.

According to prosecutors, Pazienza remained in the vicinity of the attack for about 20 to 30 minutes, observing the arrival of the ambulance. They said she also was observed having a physical altercation with a man they believe was her fiancé. The couple, based on surveillance footage, next went to Manhattan’s Penn Station, where they boarded a subway train to their condo in Astoria, Queens.

Over the next two weeks, as police and friends of Gustern widely circulated surveillance video and photos of the suspect on social media, Pazienza made “every effort to avoid apprehension,” prosecutors said. They said she scrubbed her social media pages, left her cell phone with an aunt and moved back to her parents’ home in Port Jefferson, Long Island. When police, acting on at least one anonymous tip, questioned Pazienza’s father at the home on Monday, he allegedly denied his daughter was home and refused them entry.

Pazienza, accompanied by Aidala, turned herself in at the NYPD’s Chelsea district house Tuesday morning, and was arraigned later that afternoon. She is expected back in court for a hearing on Friday.