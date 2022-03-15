Suspect in deadly shooting spree of DC, NYC homeless people arrested

A suspect in the serial killing and shooting of homeless people in the Big Apple and Washington, DC, was arrested early Tuesday in the capital, police announced.

“ARRESTED: Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC,” the DC Police Department announced at 5:40 a.m.

“He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch. Additional information will be forthcoming. Thanks to the community for all your tips.”

The arrest came just hours after the force released clear facial photos of the prime suspect who has been tied to two murders and three attempted homicides targeting homeless men in both cities.

The same man was linked to both cities after chilling video footage caught the cold-blooded slaying of one of two homeless people shot in Soho on Saturday.

It also came a day after Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser joined police officials in vowing to make the bust.

“Turn yourself in. We’re coming for you. That’s the bottom line,” DC police chief Robert Contee III said. “Our reach is far and wide and we’re coming for you.”

The arrest carried $70,000 in rewards — $25,000 apiece from each city and another $20,000 from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms — although it was not immediately clear whether that was being claimed.