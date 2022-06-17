Suspect in custody after deadly Alabama church shooting

Oxygen

Ex Massachusetts Corrections Officer Indicted For 1988 Murder Of 11-Year-Old Girl

An Alabama man who previously worked as a corrections officer has been indicted for the decades-old murder of an 11-year-old New England girl. An Essex County grand jury in Massachusetts formally indicted Marvin “Skip” C. McClendon Jr., 74, on Wednesday for first degree murder in the 1988 killing of Melissa Ann Tremblay, 11, the Boston Herald reports. McClendon had waived a rendition hearing in Alabama where he was arrested in April and has since returned to Massachusetts. The case will now be t