Suspect fired more than 70 rounds during Fourth of July parade in Illinois, police say

Bloomberg

Highland Park Shooter Fired at Least 70 Times: Police

The suspect in the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd and likely planned the attack for weeks, officials said at a press conference Tuesday. Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the 21-year-old suspect, wore women’s clothing to carry out the attack in order to conceal his identity and escape authorities, Chris Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, said.