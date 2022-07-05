Suspect fired more than 70 rounds during Fourth of July parade in Illinois, police say

by

Bloomberg

The suspect in the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in&nbsp;Highland&nbsp;Park, Illinois, fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd and likely planned the attack for weeks, officials said at a press conference Tuesday.&nbsp; Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the 21-year-old suspect, wore women’s clothing to carry out the attack in order to conceal his identity and escape authorities, Chris Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, said.