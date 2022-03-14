Suspect charged with murder, attempted hate crime after Asian woman viciously attacked

Reuters

Hong Kong reports 32,430 COVID cases, 264 deaths

Hong Kong health authorities reported 32,430 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the city’s leader said her government was trying build capacity to deal with the crisis that has swept through care homes. Although Chief Executive Carrie Lam said government efforts were improving, she said they had yet to reach everybody in isolation to see whether people needed help. Health authorities reported 32,430 new positive cases in Hong Kong on Sunday, versus 27,647 new infections on Saturday and 29,381 new infections on Friday.