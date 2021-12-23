Suspect charged in gunpoint carjacking of Dem congresswoman in Philly

A man was federally charged Thursday with the gunpoint carjacking of Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon in a Philadelphia park a day earlier, officials said.

Josiah Brown, 19, was among five suspects arrested Wednesday night when law enforcement tracked down the Democratic lawmaker’s SUV across state lines in a parking lot in New Castle, Delaware, federal prosecutors said.

Brown was allegedly carrying the keys to Scanlon’s car when he was busted, according to a release from U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

He was charged with carjacking and carrying and using a firearm, prosecutors said.

The democratic lawmaker was confronted by the suspects after touring Franklin D. Roosevelt Park. Google Maps

The teen was the only one charged as of Thursday, though US Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a statement her office is “continuing to investigate and evaluate charging decisions.”

Scanlon was carjacked after finishing up a tour of Franklin D. Roosevelt Park.

The congresswoman was talking to an “associate” when a black SUV pulled up and blocked them from leaving, prosecutors said.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon’s SUV was found in New Castle, Delaware. 6abc.com

Two suspects exited the car and one with a gun demanded Scanlon’s keys, officials said.

Scanlon handed the keys over and the duo hopped in her vehicle and sped away with the black SUV close behind, according to prosecutors.