Suspect busted hours after shooting in Las Vegas hotel: cops

A suspected gunman was busted early Friday just hours after a triple shooting at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip left one man dead and two women critically wounded, according to cops.

“Suspect identified, located & arrested! And all within six hours of the incident,” tweeted Vegas police homicide unit Captain Dori Koren.

“There’a no such thing as getting away with murder in #Vegas!” he wrote, with a series of hashtags praising the force’s “relentless” work.

The captain earlier told KLAS that the shooter had fled the room after shooting the three others who had been in there with him, sending the storied hotel into lockdown.

“Victims and suspect were known to each other,” the force had also tweeted late Thursday, insisting it “was an isolated event.”

The man who was shot dead was believed to be in his 40s or 50s, cops told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The two women were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, the outlet said.

As of early Friday, neither the victims nor the arrested suspect had been identified.

“Any types of extreme violence in our city we take very seriously,” Koren told KLAS.

The fatal shooting took place at The Mirage late Thursday. AP

The victim is believed to be in his 40s or 50s. AP

A spokesman for MGM Resorts International, which operates the Mirage, referred questions to police, the Review-Journal said.