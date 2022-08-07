Suspect arrested in LA crash that killed 6, left 8 injured

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to the fiery crash outside Los Angeles that killed six people – including a pregnant woman and her baby – and injured eight more.

Officials identified Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, as the woman who allegedly blew through a red light while driving a Mercedes sedan that crashed into multiple vehicles in Windsor Hills on Thursday, according to a report by Fox 11.

Linton was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Nicole Lorraine Linton was arrested in connection to the fiery crash near Los Angeles on August 4, 2022 that killed six people. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Linton allegedly ran a red light while going over 100 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. RMG

Linton was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The case has been referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorneys Office who will decide whether to bring criminal charges against Linton.

Investigators allege that Linton – a traveling nurse with Kaiser Permanente’s West Los Angeles Medical Center – had been driving over 100 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, the outlet reported.

Linton has been hospitalized for major injuries she sustained in the wreck.

The crash killed pregnant woman Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her boyfriend Reynold Lester. Asherey Ryan/Facebook

People mourning the crash victims at a memorial near the scene of the crash on August 5, 2022. Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The 23-year-old pregnant woman, Asherey Ryan, her unborn child, her 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and her boyfriend Reynold Lester all died in the collision. Lester had been driving her to a prenatal checkup at the time of the crash.

Six minors and two adults – ages ranging from one to 33 – were also injured in the wreck.