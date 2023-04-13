Suspect Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Cash App Founder Bob Lee – The Hamden Journal

San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in the April 4 stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, and say the alleged killer and his victim knew one another.

Nima Momeni, 38, has been booked on one charge of murder, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott announced at press conference this afternoon. The suspect will be arraigned tomorrow, with officials pledging to seek detention without bail.

Scott said police would not yet provide information confirming their assertion that Momeni and Lee were acquainted.

Earlier today, San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey tweeted a message commending the police department’s homicide investigators for “their tireless work to bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning.”

Lee was fatally stabbed sometime around 2:30 a.m. in a San Francisco neighborhood populated by numerous tech company offices. His death, initially presumed to be random and made vivid with disturbing security video showing him staggering and bloodied, prompted outcries from the public and Republican commentators about a perceived rise in the city’s street crime.