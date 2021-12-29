Suspect Arrested in Death of Angela Kukawski, Business Manager for the Kardashians, Nicki Minaj

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a Los Angeles-based business manager who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, has died, the Ventura County Coroner’s office confirmed to Variety. She was 55, and the cause of death appears to be homicide, according to sources who point to an incident on Dec. 22 in Van Nuys and in Simi Valley, Calif.

Los Angeles police have arrested a 49-year-old man, identified as Jason Barker, who is being held on a $2 million bond, according to an L.A. County inmate intake filing.

According to a local report, a woman in her 50s was discovered deceased in the trunk of a car parked in Simi Valley, just north of Los Angeles. Sources confirm that Kukawski was the woman. The Simi Valley Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department have made an arrest of the alleged suspect, who appears to have transported the body from Van Nuys to the home of a relative in Simi Valley in the early morning hours of Dec. 23.

Little else is currently known about the circumstances of the crime.

Kukawski, also known as Angela Castro, was a mother of five and, according to friends, was “beloved” in the industry. She is described as “hard-working” and “a straight shooter” by one music business associate who had liaised with her. Boulevard, where she was employed most recently, specializes in accounting and financial management services for entertainers, athletes and entrepreneurs and advises on asset management, tax preparation, insurance, and estate and retirement planning, among other offerings.

At Boulevard, Kukawski worked with such clients as Nicki Minaj, rappers Kanye West and Offset and, for a time, the Kardashians, as well as the estate of Tupac Shakur, according to government filings and past associates.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” Boulevard’s Todd Bozick said in a statement to Variety. “Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

This story is developing.

