Suspect arrested in connection to University of Idaho slayings

A 25-year-old suspect is in custody after being arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the the slaying of four University of Idaho students, NBC news reported Friday.

According to a law enforcement source, a man in his mid-20s was taken into custody by police and the FBI around 3 a.m. Friday in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The suspect, who appeared in court this morning, is reportedly a college student but did not attend the University of Idaho.

News of the arrest comes almost two months after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in their off-campus house at 1122 King Road on Nov. 13.

Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.

Local Moscow police had been joined by the FBI and State police in a huge investigation to find the killer, and had combed through some 20,000 tips and and collected thousands of pieces of of evidence in relation to the grisly murders.

Law enforcement sources told the Daily Mail that the bloody crime scene was “the worst they’ve seen” and photos showed blood oozing down the side of the building.

Moscow Police, in addition to the FBI and authorities from the University of Idaho, are set to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. EST Friday. There has been no official confirmation of the arrest.

The vicious slayings– which one investigators described as the “worst they’ve ever seen”– have dominated headlines for several weeks, with experts and amateurs alike speculating on possible motives and suspects.

Best friends Goncalves and Mogen, who met in the sixth grade, were last seen on surveillance footage at Moscow’s Corner Club just hours before the stabbings. They subsequently stopped at food truck before returning to the King Road home before 2 a.m., just after Kernodle and Chapin walked in after attending a party at the nearby Sigma Chi fraternity house.

Kaylee Goncalves, of Rathdrum, Idaho (left) and Madison Mogen, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (right) were good friends despite being in separate sororities. Maddie Morgan/Instagram

Police now say the four students were murdered sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. but they were not discovered for several hours.

The murders, which took place the week before Thanksgiving, shook the campus in the small city of 25,000 along the border of Washington State.

Jazzmin Kernodle, Xana’s sister, had told the Associated Press her family was anxiously awaiting updates on the investigation.

“Xena was so happy and loved, and it breaks my heart,” Jazzmin said in a text message. “She was so lighthearted, and always lifted up a room. She made me such a proud big sister, and I wish I could have had more time with her… She had so much life left to live.”

A chilling photo posted on Instagram hours before the murders showed the four roommates together, smiling, with Mogen on Goncalves’.

Xana Kernoodle and Ethan Chapin were reportedly dating. Xena Kernodle/Instagram

“One lucky girl to be surrounded by these people every day,” Goncalves wrote.

Chapin was a freshman majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management originally from Mount Vernon, Washington, according to the university. Kernodle had been a junior marketing major and was a Post Falls, Idaho native.

Chapin and Kernoodle appeared to be in a relationship.

Officers investigate after the bodies of the four students were found in an off-campus home. AP

The school described Goncalves as a senior majoring in general studies from Rathdrum, Idaho and Mogen was a senior majoring in marketing from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

