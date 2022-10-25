Susan Wokoma, Harriet Walter, Omari Douglas, Elizabeth McGovern Join ‘And Mrs’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes 2), Harriet Walter (Succession), Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin), Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey), Sinead Cusack (MotherFatherSon) and Peter Egan (Downton Abbey) have joined Aisling Bea, Colin Hanks and Billie Lourd in dramedy And Mrs.

And Mrs, which began filming in London earlier this fall, follows Gemma (Bea), a woman whose American fiancé Nathan (Hanks) dies shortly before their wedding day. When, with some encouragement from her sister-in-law, she decides to go ahead and marry him anyway, she has to overcome public opinion, the law of the land and even her own family’s objections. Pic is being directed by first time feature director, Daniel Reisinger, and written by Australian playwright and screenwriter, Melissa Bubnic.

Doctor Who actor Arthur Darvill, Game Of Thrones‘ Paul Kaye, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency starrer Samuel Barnett, and comedian Nish Kumar round out the cast in cameo roles.

Wokoma leads the newly joining ensemble as the bride-to-be’s best friend. Walter will play the main antagonist of the piece, Lord Chief Justice Amanda Vaughn. Douglas features as friend and wedding officiant, Mo. McGovern, Egan and Cusack play parents of the fated couple.

The movie is being produced by Dan Hine and his London-based banner, Who’s On First, together with U.S. producing and financing partners, FirstGen Content. Executive producers for FirstGen include Michael Dalto, Chris Triana, Claude Amadeo and Randal Sandler.

