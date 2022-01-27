Susan Tanamli Upped To EVP, Head of Global Technology At A+E Networks – The Hamden Journal

A+E Networks has promoted Susan Tanamli to Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technology and Media Operations. The move was announced today by A+E Networks’ Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer David “Digger” Granville-Smith, to whom Tanamli will report.

Currently, as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Global Technology and Digital Product Technology, Tanamli is responsible for all of A+E Networks’ technology, leading the Global Technology group including Cloud, Enterprise Products & Applications, Infrastructure, Architecture, Operations, Cyber Security, Data Analytics and supporting the technology needs of the entire scope of the organization. Her new position adds oversight of Global Engineering and Broadcast Operations, which is headed by Don Jarvis, and Global Media and Production Operations, which is co-headed by Dana Massey and Ed Russo. Tanamli will continue to serve on the Executive Committee of the company.

“Susan’s promotion marks the continued progression of A+E Networks’ efforts to remain at the forefront of an ever-evolving technological landscape, where the production, delivery and management of our content is paramount to our growth and success,” said Granville-Smith. “Her broad perspective of our operations and the content industry overall, together with a laser-focused attention to solving client challenges, has enabled us to grow our business in unique and innovative ways. We look forward to Susan taking us to the next level.”

At A+E, Tanamli has focused on supporting the company’s business units and delivering large scale, complex implementations around programming and scheduling, rights, sales, human capital management and finance.

Tanamli has also led an incubator group for new technologies, UI/UX design and change management. She leads the team with a focus on evolving the solutions to match the changing business, to make solutions that are simple and efficient, to modernize and to reduce risk.

Tanamli is a graduate of Boston University as well as a graduate of the Women in Cable Television’s Betsy Magness Leadership Institute.