Susan Sarandon faces backlash after retweeting post comparing police funeral to fascism

Susan Sarandon is facing criticism after sharing a tweet comparing the funeral of a slain New York City police officer to fascism.

Following the funeral of Officer Jason Rivera, who was shot and killed while responding to a call in Harlem last month, Danny Haiphong shared a photo of thousands of police officers lining Fifth Avenue outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where the 22-year-old’s service was held.

“I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like,” wrote Haiphong, who identifies himself as an independent journalist.

On Wednesday, when officers lined the avenue for the second time to mourn Wilbert Mora, 27, who also died following the Harlem shooting, Sarandon shared a screenshot of Haiphong’s tweet.

“So if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?” Sarandon wrote. A hashtag stamped on the part of the photo featuring the sea of officers said: “#abolishthepolice.”

Sarandon is known for her progressive views.

But her tweet didn’t sit well with her Twitter audience.

“This is one of the most hateful tweets I’ve ever seen,” wrote one person.

“Don’t bother calling the police next time you need help. Apparently you can afford your own private security and don’t seem to care about an officer who gave his life trying to safe a domestic violence sufferer,” someone else wrote.

Many noted that a majority of the officers paying their respects were off duty.

Sarandon did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment Thursday.

Rivera and Mora were the fourth and fifth New York City Police Department officers shot this year.