Susan Sarandon Apologizes For Insensitive Tweet On Officer’s Funeral – The Hamden Journal

Actress Susan Sarandon, under fire for an insensitive tweet on a slain New York City police officer’s funeral, has apologized.

Sarandon, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for the 1995 movie Dead Man Walking, has been a frequent critic of police. She commented on a photo of police who gathered in Manhattan for Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral.

Over the image, Sarandon wrote, “So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?” The original screenshot included a #abolishthepolice. The tweet has since been deleted.

“I deeply regret the meme I recently shared on Twitter that included a photo of Officer Jason Rivera’s funeral,” Sarandon wrote. “I reacted quickly to the picture without connecting it to a police funeral and I realize now how insensitive and deeply disrespectful it was to make that point at that time. I sincerely apologize to the family of Officers Rivera and Mora for causing additional pain during their time of grieving.”