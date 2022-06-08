Survivors, families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify

Family members and survivors of the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday during a hearing examining gun violence.
Among those testifying at the hearing will be Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, who survived the May 14 shooting at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo that killed 10 people.
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grade student who covered herself with a friend’s blood and played dead to survive the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, will also testify.
Felix and Kimberly Rubio, the parents of Lexi Rubio, who was among the 10 students who died in the Uvalde massacre, will also speak to the panel.
This is a developing story.