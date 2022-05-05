‘Survivor’ Leads; ‘Good Sam’ Up In Season Ender – The Hamden Journal

Survivor was Wednesday primetime’s sole winner for the second consecutive week, earning both the highest demo rating and the largest audience of the night.

According to fast nationals, Survivor‘s latest episode delivered a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.37 million viewers. The CBS competition series was pretty much stable from the previous week (0.8, 5.48M). NBC’s Chicago lineup was in repeats again, potentially contributing to Survivor‘s primetime domination.

In the same hour as Survivor, The Masked Singer (0.6, 3.90M) matched its previous episode and bested new installments of The Goldbergs (0.4, 2.89M) and The Flash (0.1, 0.56M). Survivor was CBS’ top title and The Masked Singer was Fox’s.

At 9 p.m., The Conners (0.4, 2.98M) was ABC’s best-performing show. The family comedy tied with a slightly up Beyond The Edge (0.4, 2.74M). Fox’s Domino Masters (0.3, 1.73M) was steady and The CW’s Kung Fu (0.1, 0.58M) took just a tiny dip in viewers.

The night came to a close with a repeat of Chicago P.D. winning the 10 o’clock hour and tying with the season finale of CBS freshman Good Sam (0.3, 2.04M). The medical drama, which still awaits renewal news going into the upfronts this month, ticked up in the demo and viewers. Good Sam was a steady performer when it comes to season-long retention, considering that its season finale matched its modest January series debut (0.3, 2.62M)

ABC’s A Million Little Things (0.2, 1.94M) was steady.

Here’s what Thursday has in store: Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy will return to ABC’s lineup, CBS will be in repeats, save for a new How We Roll and Fox will see Call Me Kat close off its sophomore season.