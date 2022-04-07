‘Survivor’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Win; ‘The Masked Singer’ & ‘Domino Masters’ Dip To Season Lows – The Hamden Journal

Once again Survivor and Chicago Fire were the top dogs of Wednesday primetime, as the highest-rated programs of the evening. While the two were riding high, Fox’s slate including The Masked Singer and newbie Domino Masters hit season lows.

Per fast affiliates, Survivor was steady from the previous week with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.31 million viewers. The CBS survival competition series has remained one of Wednesday’s highest-rated programs since its premiere back in March. In the first hour of primetime, Survivor best the the return of Chicago Med (0.6, 6.38M), the latest Masked Singer (0.6, 3.72M), ABC’s Kardashians news special (0.4, 2.73M) and The Flash (0.1, 0.60M).

While The Masked Singer was Fox’s top program of the evening, the singing series dipped to hit season lows. Also sliding in ratings was Fox’s newcomer Domino Masters (0.3, 1.73M) in the following hour.

Tying with Survivor in the demo but besting it in viewers was Chicago Fire (0.8, 7.22M). At 9 p.m. CBS saw a significant drop in demo retention with Beyond The Edge (0.3, 2.52M), which dipped from the prior episode. To make room for ABC’s Kardashians special The Wonder Years (0.3, 1.86M) moved to 9 p.m. and Home Economics (0.3, 1.60M) stayed in its usual time slot. Both those ABC series are awaiting renewal news.

The night came to a close with Chicago P.D. (07, 5.57M) topping A Million Little Things (0.3, 1.84M) and Good Sam (0.2, 1.85M). AMLT and Good Sam have yet to hear about renewals.

Thursday’s slate looks pretty regular, except with CBS in repeats save for the new episode of freshman How We Roll.