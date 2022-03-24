‘Survivor’ challenge had to be stopped due to contestants being overwhelmed by waves

For the first time ever on Wednesday night, was forced to stop a challenge. The first portion of the challenge placed the three tribes in the ocean on what happened to be a particularly turbulent day in the water. While one tribe easily finished first thanks to a beastly performance out of Jonathan, the other two failed to even finish the water portion as they couldn’t handle the constant barrage of waves.

“Another big wave, and there are more coming,” Probst said as some of the players struggled to keep their heads above water. “These swells continue on day seven of Survivor 42.”

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the challenge.

Eventually, Probst had seen enough and allowed the last two tribes to skip to the land portion.

“Alright, both tribes, drag your ladders in. Come in. Drag it right up here, and place it here and wait…here’s what we’re gonna do,” Probst said. “Due to no lack of effort on your part, this is not getting any easier. We’re gonna retrieve your keys and give them to you, and we’ll continue the challenge from here. Sound fair? Never done this in the history of Survivor.”

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

