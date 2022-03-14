Surveillance video shows shooting that wounded seven men

The Daily Beast

Museum Stabbing Suspect Rants About Getting ‘Framed and Evicted From MoMA’

NYPDThe man suspected of stabbing two Museum of Modern Art employees took to social media on Sunday to rant about the attack and the police.“NOTE to catty beeyotches of the world, words are sharper than knives,” Gary Cabana, 60, wrote on his Facebook, adding, “Bipolar is a tough road to hoe. Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde. THEN U get framed ind evicted from MoMA.”Cabana, who is on the run after allegedly attacking the two workers Saturday after his membership was revoked and he was denied entry, wrote t