Surveillance video shows relative push toddler off Chicago’s Navy Pier

A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life after surveillance footage reportedly showed him being pushed into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier in Chicago on Monday.

The Chicago Police Department said the toddler was pulled from Lake Michigan in “very critical condition” around 1 p.m. It happened near the 700 block of East Grand Avenue.

The boy, who went into cardiac arrest, was immediately taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

A relative at the scene initially told officers she was a witness to the incident, but later said she was holding the boy’s shirt and let him fall into the water, according to Fox 32.

However, surveillance footage from the pier allegedly shows the woman pushed the boy toward the edge of the pier and then tossed him into the water, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The relative allegedly made no attempt to call 911 or rescue the child, according to the report.

The toddler was reportedly not expected to survive.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Gabriella Shemash said detectives are “reviewing everything and exploring all options” in a news conference late Monday afternoon.

“As with any incident involving children, these are difficult circumstances,” Shemash said. “We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts.”

Surveillance footage reportedly shows a 3-year-old boy getting pushed into Lake Michigan near the Navy Pier in Chicago by his relative. FOX 32

Officials at Navy Pier released the following statement Monday night:

“We are working very closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate the incident. Our hearts are with the child and his loved ones.”

The female relative was taken into custody. Charges have not yet been announced.