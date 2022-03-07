Supreme Court Won’t Review Decision That Led To Bill Cosby’s Release – The Hamden Journal

The Supreme Court on Monday left in place a decision that led to the release of Bill Cosby last year.

Pennsylvania prosecutors had sought a review of a state Supreme Court decision that overturned Cosby’s conviction on sexual assault charges. He was released in June.

The high court on Monday declined to review the case.

Prosecutors had filed a petition for a writ of certiorari, arguing that “the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s expansion of the Due Process Clause goes far beyond anything contemplated by this Court.”

Cosby’s legal team lashed out at Montgomery County, PA, prosecutors for filing the petition, calling it “a pathetic last-ditch effort that will not prevail.”

Cosby was convicted in 2018 of sexual assault of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. Cosby has maintained that they engaged in consensual relations.

