Supreme Court rules in favor of Washington football coach’s prayer

The Supreme Court Monday issued a ruling in favor of a Washington state football coach who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games.

The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines that former high school football coach Joe Kennedy’s prayer was protected under the first amendment.

“The Constitution and the best of our traditions counsel mutual respect and tolerance, not censorship and suppression, for religious and nonreligious views alike,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion.

The ruling is the latest of several from the court in favor of religious plaintiffs. The court ruled last week that the state of Maine cannot exclude religious schools from a public program offering tuition aid to private school students, a move that will make it easier for religious institutions to receive taxpayer money.

