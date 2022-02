The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of a controversial Republican-drawn congressional map in Alabama, blocking the creation of a second majority-Black congressional district in the state. CBS News legal contributor and Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson explains the impact of the ruling.

