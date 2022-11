The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s tax returns must be turned over to a House committee that has sought them for more than three years.

The court vacated a stay issued Nov. 1 by Chief Justice John Roberts that temporarily blocked the handover of the 45th president’s returns for the years 2013 through 2018 to the House Ways and Means Committee. The order was unsigned and there were no reported dissents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.