Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown won’t define ‘woman’

A former Olympian now running for the Senate has warned that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s refusal to define a woman “could send the women’s rights movement back decades.”

Eli Bremer, a pentathlete who competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, insisted that serious issues were raised by Jackson’s insistence Tuesday that she could not define a woman because she is “not a biologist.”

“If Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed, I have no confidence in her ability to protect women,” Bremer told Fox News Digital.

“After all, how can you protect something that you cannot define?”

The Air Force veteran, currently running for a Senate seat in Colorado, said it was especially important given the intense focus over controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

“Defining a female in sport is the core issue of women’s rights in sport, which have been federally protected by the federal government for the last 50 years,” Bremer told Fox Digital.

Eli Bremer competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a pentathlete. Eli Bremer

“In a world where Lia Thomas, a biological male, is robbing biological female athletes of their titles and scholarships, how should any woman feel that their rights will be protected under Joe Biden’s Supreme Court?” he asked.

“Women’s rights advocates and feminists everywhere should be calling for her not to be confirmed,” Bremer insisted.

Lia Thomas (left), seen on the podium after winning the 500-yard freestyle, has dominated women’s swimming. Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Jackson, the first black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court, made her eyebrow-raising comment Tuesday when asked simply if she “could provide a definition for the word ’woman.’”

“No, I can’t,” she eventually said. “Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”