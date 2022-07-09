Supreme Court Justices Targeted By Group Offering Sightings Bounty – The Hamden Journal

The harassment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a Washington, D.C. steakhouse may only be the appetizer to further incidents, if an activist group has its way.

ShutDownDC is promising a bounty of $50 to anyone who provides a “confirmed sighting” of Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett or John Roberts at any DC area public space, upping that to $200 if they remain in that location for a half-hour.

Last month, the Court ruled 6-3 to uphold a Mississippi abortion ban being challenged, and 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade, a longstanding ruling that generally protected the freedom to choose to have an abortion..

Alito’s majority opinion was joined by conservative justices Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett. Concurring opinions were filed by Justices Thomas and Kavanaugh.

Protests outside the Justices’ homes have since occurred, with some public confrontations. The latest effort of offering bounties ramps up the stakes.

“DC Service Industry Workers… If you see Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts, DM us with the details!” said a Twitter post by ShutDownDC. “We’ll Venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting, and $200 if they’re still there 30 mins after your message.”