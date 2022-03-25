Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from hospital

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been released from a Washington hospital after a stay of nearly a week due to an infection, the high court announced on Friday.

Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital last week after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said Sunday.

The court’s statement did not describe what type of infection Thomas was suffering from, but did note that it was not related to COVID-19. Thomas was treated with intravenous antibiotics at the hospital.

He was absent from the bench all week as the Supreme Court heard several cases and issued opinions in two. In one case, the court ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate who sought to have his pastor “pray over” him during his execution. Thomas was the lone dissenter in that case.

Thomas planned to take part in cases despite being unable to attend oral arguments, the court said earlier this week.

Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington last week. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Thomas has served on the high court since 1991. News of his release from the hospital comes one day after reports indicated his wife, conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, sent a series of texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pushing for the overturning of the 2020 presidential election results.