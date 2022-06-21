Supreme Court dismisses case against SEC’s ‘no admit, no deny’ policy backed by Musk, Cuban

The U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday rejected a challenge brought against the Securities and Exchange Commission by a former Xerox executive, and backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, against the Securities and Exchange Commission’s practice of barring those who agree to settlements with the agency from publicly proclaiming their innocence.

The SEC’s so-called gag rule was adopted in 1972 in order to prevent those who settle with the agency from discrediting its enforcement of securities laws. Given that the SEC settles the vast majority of the cases it brings, the policy is seen as an important tool for a regulator that doesn’t have the resources to try in court all the violations it pursues.