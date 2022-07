Text size





The Supreme Court ruled the EPA must get clear congressional approval before making sweeping regulations to deal with climate change.

George Frey/Getty Images





Coal mining and oil stocks were falling Thursday after the Supreme Court restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to restrict carbon emissions from power plants.

The 6-3 ruling, with the court’s three liberal justices dissenting, said the agency must get clear congressional approval before making sweeping regulations to deal with climate change.