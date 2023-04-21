Supreme Court allows abortion pill to remain available nationwide

The abortion drug mifepristone will remain available nationwide after the Supreme Court stayed a Texas federal judge’s ruling striking down the FDA’s two-decade-old approval of the medication.

The high court had until 11:59 p.m. Friday to decide whether to keep the ruling by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in place while challenges to the drug made their way through the lower courts.

The Biden administration and New York-based drug manufacturer Danco Laboratories had asked the justices to intervene and stay the Texas judge’s ruling.

