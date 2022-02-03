Supernatural Spinoff The Winchesters Gets Pilot Order at The CW

The CW is going back in time to expand the world of Supernatural, handing a pilot order to the prequel spinoff The Winchesters, exec-produced by original series star Jensen Ackles, TVLine has learned. It was one of three projects The CW ordered to pilot on Thursday; for details on the other two — Gotham Knights and Walker: Independence — click here.

The Winchesters centers around Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, John and Mary, and is described as “the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.” It will be told from the perspective of their eldest son, Dean, with Ackles narrating. (On Supernatural, John and Mary were portrayed as young adults by Matt Cohen and Amy Gumenick, while Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith played the pair as grown-ups.)

One-time Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson will pen the pilot and serve as EP alongside Jensen and his wife Danneel Ackles (via their production company Chaos Machine).

The project garnered extra media attention when it was first announced in June 2021 after Supernatural star Jared Padalecki tweeted that he was “gutted” that he was not aware of The Winchesters‘ existence prior to the announcement. The message ignited a brief but very public feud between Padalecki and Jensen Ackles that concluded with the former castmates making peace.

The Winchesters marks the third attempt to spin off Supernatural: The backdoor pilots Bloodlines and the female-centric Wayward Sisters both failed to get series orders.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’,” Jensen Ackles said in a statement last June. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

