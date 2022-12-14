‘Superman’ New Pic Being Written by James Gunn, Henry Cavill Stepping Down – The Hamden Journal

Effective tonight, DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn have officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story. However, a new actor will be sought to play Superman.

As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction.

Meanwhile, we hear with sources familiar to the scene, that Gunn and Safran are in talks with Ben Affleck to stay in the DC universe, but as a director. Affleck is set to reprise his Batman in The Flash which opens on June 16.

Gunn and Safran plan to unveil their full DC plan in January, but are taking meetings with various talent connected to the universe to share their vision as they sort out a more cohesive plan for the comic book brand stretching across all mediums.

In a tweet tonight, Gunn writes, “Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.”

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

“But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future,” added Gunn.

Studio insiders emphasized tonight that Cavill didn’t go rogue in posting about his return as the Man of Steel. It was a plan hatched by the previous regime before Safran and Gunn to their exec seats at DC. There is a chance that Cavill could still be involved in the DC universe.

