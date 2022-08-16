‘Superman & Lois’ To Recast Jonathan Kent Role As Jordan Elsass Exits the CW Series – The Hamden Journal

Superman & Lois series regular Jordan Elsass will not be returning for the upcoming third season of the CW’s DC series. As a result, his role, Jonathan Kent, will be recast. The decision was made after Elsass did not report for duty by the deadline given to the cast to go back to work in Vancouver where Superman & Lois films.

“Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for season three due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast,” the series producer Warner Bros. TV said in a statement Tuesday night.

There is no comment yet from Elsass on his exit, which is believed to related to a personal matter.

On Superman & Lois, Elsass plays Clark (Tyler Hoechlin ) and Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) son, Jonathan.