‘Super rats’ as big as cats invading seaside town in Wales

Rats the size of cats are invading a seaside community in Wales.

The alarmingly large rodents, which locals have dubbed “super rats,” are taking up lodging in Tenby, a popular beach town that attracts thousands of summer tourists, according to The Sun.

This particular breed of vermin is resistant to over-the-counter poisons and has such strong teeth they can gnaw through concrete.

Residents there fear the creatures — which measure 20 inches long from head to tail — and one told the outlet that they are “living in terror.”

Local boatman Roger Miles lamented to the BBC that the pest problem has been “really concerning” in recent weeks.

“Early evenings, dusk, early morning, rats all over the place really,” he said.





Large rodents, being called “super rats,” are taking up lodging in Tenby. Getty Images/iStockphoto





Tenby is a popular beach town with attracts thousands of summer tourists in Wales. Alamy Stock Photo

“There’s a certain area where you see parts of the cliff have been eroded. It’s been going on for a long time, it’s been left alone and something needs to be done about it.”