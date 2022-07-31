‘Super-Pets’ Barks Up $41M WW Bow; ‘Minions’ Crosses $700M, ‘Top Gun’ Cruises Past $1.3B – The Hamden Journal

Warner Bros’ DC League Of Super-Pets started wagging its tail overseas this weekend, barking up an estimated $18.4M in 63 markets That’s in line with expectations and places it 37% ahead of family comp The Bad Guys in like-for-likes. The global debut was $41.4M.

Outside the pooches, this was notably another holdover weekend for the studios while we await fresh blood in the form of Sony’s Bullet Train.

Overall, big studio titles are holding well, but we are definitely missing new tentpole product. To a degree, as Anthony has noted, that’s down to a bottleneck at VFX houses; still it would have been nice to see more engines firing in Top Gun’s tailwinds.

That’s not to take anything away from Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru which is rollicking along and led overseas for the studios this session with $25.4M in 79 markets (-36%). The international cume is now $390M for $710.4M global. The UK continues to lead play at $40M, followed by Mexico at $35.2M. Individual market holds were strong for the origins story with Italy still to come in August.

Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder saw a 39% dip from last session (only three MCU movies have had stronger holds in a fourth weekend), adding $20.8M from 48 material markets for an overseas cume of $361M and a global tally of $662M to overtake Thor: Ragnarok. The heroes notably held No. 1 in France, Italy and Australia this frame. Tops to date are the UK ($37.3M), Australia ($27.3M), Mexico ($26M), Korea ($22.6M) and Brazil ($20M).

Turning back to Super-Pets, the Dwayne Johnson/Kevin Hart toon is out in 76% of the offshore footprint and clocked Peru’s biggest opening weekend ever for a WB animated title while Brazil had the 2nd biggest opening weekend for a WB animated pic. There are still several markets to come including Holland, Hong Kong, Thailand, India, Korea, Japan, Italy and Australia.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick saw another crazy hold of -19% in 64 markets, adding $13.8M. Paramount/Skydance’s Tom Cruise-starrer has now reached $671M internationally for $1,321.1M worldwide. The top market remains the UK which dipped just 6% from last session for a $94.4M cume to date. After that, Japan is at $76M, Korea has grossed $57.8M, Australia now counts $60M and France $50M.

In IMAX, TGM has crossed the $100M mark globally.

Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion ended its weekend with an added $13.8M in 86 markets including the Japan debut. There, JWD had a No. 1 Friday for Uni’s biggest opening day ever and claimed the 2nd biggest opening day of the year. The full three-day haul was $10.2M.

Dominion has reached $573.1M international and $942.6M global. It’s currently running 26% behind Jurassic World and 12% below Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in the overseas markets. China leads play with $156.6M, followed by the UK at $41.2M, France at $28M, Australia ($24.7M) and Germany ($22.6M).

Also from Warner Bros, Elvis has now passed $100M overseas, showing great legs with just a 25% drop this session. The offshore cume is $105.3M for $234.3M worldwide. The movie has released in all of its markets and is led by the UK with $25.1M. Australia ($19.9M), France ($7.4M), Mexico ($5.2M) and Germany ($4.5M) round out the Top 5.

In local fare, China’s Moon Man had a massive opening with RMB 995.7M ($147.6M) including $6.3M in IMAX for the sci-fi/comedy from Chiyu Zhang.

Korea’s Hansan: Rising Dragon roared to a $17.9M opening. With $820K from IMAX, the Roaring Currents follow-up scored the format’s 2nd biggest launch weekend for a local title in the market.

Next week, all aboard the Bullet Train.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Where The Crawdads Sing (SNY): $2.5M intl weekend (4 markets); $8.7M intl cume/$62.2M global

The Black Phone (UNI): $4.2M intl weekend (75 markets); $58.1M intl cume/$141.2M global