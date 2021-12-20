Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch: $35, lowest price ever

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You’ll want to sing and dance too when you score Super Mario Odyssey for under $35. (Photo: Nintendo)

Are you gift-shopping for a Nintendo Switch owner? (It could be you, no judgement.) One of the top-rated Switch games of all time is on sale for the lowest price of all time: Ending soon, you can get Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch for $34.85. It originally sold for $60. And here’s more good news: Amazon Prime subscribers should have no trouble receiving this in time for Christmas. (It’s a physical copy of the game, not a digital download. Which means you can wrap it to go under the tree!)

Pro tip: If you have , you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for a .

$35 $50 at Amazon

Although it’s a couple years old, Super Mario Odyssey ranks among the top-rated Switch titles of all time. It was at or near the top of virtually every best-games-of-2017 list and earned a virtually unparalleled Metacritic score of 97.

What’s more, over 27,000 Amazon shoppers collectively rated it 4.9 stars. Folks, nothing gets rated 4.9 stars. Elvis could reappear at Madison Square Garden on Christmas and he’d still walk away with maybe a 4.8. (“I thought Hound Dog sounded a little pitchy,” said one concertgoer.)

So, yeah, pretty good game — meaning you should stop reading this and order it ASAP for your favorite Switch owner (especially a new Switch owner, who needs to build out his or her game library).

