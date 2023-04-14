‘Super Mario Bros’ To Bury ‘Renfield’, ‘Pope’s Exorcist’ – The Hamden Journal

Five wide releases hit theaters this weekend, but Illumination and Universal’s Super Mario Bros. Movie will reign supreme with a second weekend, -60% of $58M. Already the plumbers have plunged a running stateside total through nine days of $260M, with $300M+ this weekend in sight.

Two genre films aimed at dudes over 25 are battling it out, one funnier than the other in the face-off between Universal’s Nicolas Cage vampire comedy, Renfield, and Sony/Screen’s Gems Pope’s Exorcist starring Russell Crowe.

Renfield did $900K in previews last night to Pope’s Exorcist‘s $850K. Both were projecting $8M-$10M, however, Renfield looks to be at the top of that range.

