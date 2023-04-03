‘Super Mario Bros Movie’ Jumping To $225M Global Opening: Box Office – The Hamden Journal

Who says people don’t go to the movies? That stale cynicism coming out of the pandemic is about to get squashed this weekend as Illumination/Universal’s The Super Mario Bros Movie is about to run up a serious box office score. With a Wednesday opening before Easter around the world, inclusive of 70 offshore markets, the Nintendo co-production, is looking at $225M+. Separated out that’s $125M+ in U.S./Canada in 4,000 theaters over Wednesday through Sunday and another $100M+ abroad.

While weighted over a different number of days (5-days overseas and 3-days domestic), Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania currently stands as the best opening for an MPA title year-to-date worldwide at $225.3M. It would not be shocking if Super Mario Bros. outstrips that. Stateside, Illumination/Universal’s Minions: Rise of Gru posted the best opening for an animated movie during the Covid era, with $107M 3-day, $123M 4-day. Rise of Gru finaled at a near $370M and $939.6M WW.

Reviews haven’t hit Rotten Tomatoes yet, but let’s face it, this long-awaited, proper adaptation of the 38-year old video game, super-stunted with a star voiceover cast that includes Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Sebastian Maniscalco, Fred Armisen, Keegan-Michael Key and more, is critic proof. Also working in Super Mario Bros’ favor is spring break with tkk tkk rising to 80% K-12 out, 31% colleges off on Good Friday.

Hoskins and Leguizamo in 1993’s Super Mario Bros. Photo by: Everett Collection

When comped to the previous record opening for a videogame feature adaptation, Paramount/Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ($72.1M U.S.), Super Mario Bros is out-maneuvering the blue protagonist across the board, in first choice, men over/under 25, and women over/under 25. The previous Disney released live-action feature based on the Nintendo videogame in 1993, which starred the late Bob Hoskins as Mario, John Leguizamo as Luigi and Dennis Hopper as King Koopa, tanked making $39M worldwide off a near-$50M production cost. Why didn’t that version work? Fans didn’t find it faithful to the original games. This version co-directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (creators of Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) is more gospel.

Super Mario Brothers Wednesday includes starts in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Australia and China, notably. It will expand through Friday to include Brazil, the UK and India among majors. Sitting out the opening suite are the Middle East which goes April 20, followed by Korea on April 26 and Japan on April 28.

In terms of offshore comps, we’re looking at other Illumination titles as well as pandemic and Easter corridor releases. As of now, Super Mario Bros leads presales on Wednesday in China, but the current mercurial nature of the market calls for a cautious approach. We’re simply told on U.S. advance tickets sales that they’re robust.

With that in mind, let’s look at the comps when backing out China. The biggest is 2015’s Minions at $111.5M in like-for-like markets and at today’s rates. Next up is 2019’s Toy Story 4 at $100.4M, followed by 2017’s Despicable Me 3 with $94.4M (note that when including China that skyrockets to $159M, but again, caution prevails). Similarly, 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 got a big boost from China, but without it, bowed to $85M at today’s rates. That was also an Easter release.

AIR, Ben Affleck, as Phil Knight, 2023. © Amazon Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Also debuting Wednesday is the Ben Affleck directed and starring, adult-skewing Air from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Artists Equity, and Mandalay Pictures. As we previously reported, this movie about how Nike locked down basketball icon Michael Jordan in his youth to create the Air Jordan sneaker, is a big deal for Amazon, repping its continued return to theatrical following the $258.5M+ global grossing take of MGM’s Creed III. Back in January it was announced that Amazon pivoted the release after testing through the roof, late MGM/Amazon distribution chief Erik Lomis being a big champion of the film and its theatrical prospects. On the conservative side, the 5-day is pegged between $16M-$18M at 3,500 theaters. Men and women over 25 are the target, and there’s a lot of hope by many in the industry that this inspirational underdog comedy goes far this spring; older adult skewing films still iffy in the post-Covid market, though, positive ones to break through (i.e. Elvis, Ticket to Paradise) to wider crowds.

Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. The story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Damon plays maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight with Jason Bateman as Nike suit Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as Jordan’s agent David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Nike exec Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler and Julius Tennon as James Jordan – among others. While Damon and Affleck starred in such movies together such as Good Will Hunting, The Last Duel and Dogma, Air reps the first time that Affleck has directed his longtime co-Oscar winning Good Will Hunting friend. Artists Equity was formed last year by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and RedBird Capital. Following a SXSW premiere, as well as premieres in NYC and LA, Air is currently 98% fresh off 61 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 99%.

Neither Super Mario Bros nor Air will have Tuesday previews. Why? It’s a discount ticket day and best to reap the most bucks on opening day Wednesday for both distributors.

Paramount/eOne’s second weekend of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves expects to ease -45% from its now $37.2M opening for around $20M.