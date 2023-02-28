‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Is Releasing Two Days Early

Mario is powering up his release date.

Universal and Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will now hit theaters around the world two days earlier than expected, the company announced Tuesday. The movie’s new release date is Wednesday, April 5, instead of its original Friday, April 7.

In addition to going wide domestically, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will release in more than 60 markets around the world, including China, Australia, France Germany, Italy, Brazil Mexico and the U.K. and Ireland.

There are around 10 markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Eastern Europe opening on a variety of dates in April and May, Universal also announced. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will release in Japan on April 28, timed to the Golden Week Holidays.

First announced in September 2021, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was originally supposed to hit theaters on Dec. 21, 2022, but was delayed a few months later to 2023.

Chris Pratt is voicing the iconic Italian plumber in Mario’s first animated film. The A-list cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (“Teen Titans Go!,” “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”) direct from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru”). “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo.

