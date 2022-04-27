Super Mario Bros Animated Film Jumps Back 4 Months to Spring 2023

The animated Super Mario Bros. movie from Illumination and Nintendo and based on the video game franchise is being pushed back from a holiday 2022 release to now open over Easter weekend 2023.

The untitled animated feature film will hit theaters on April 7, 2023 after originally being slated for release on Dec. 21 of this year. Universal is releasing the movie, and it will also now open in Japan on April 28, 2023.

Chris Pratt lends his voice to the iconic hero and plumber in the new Super Mario Bros film, and the cast also includes Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan Michael-Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Taking its spot on the calendar is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” from Universal and DreamWorks Animation, which is now moving from Sept. 23, 2022 into the Dec. 21, 2022 slot.

Other cast includes Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco and Charles Martinet, who is the long-time original voice of Mario, Luigi and Wario.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”) are directing, and Matthew Fogel (“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru”) wrote the script.

Chris Meledandri is producing “Super Mario Bros” for Illumination, as is Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo.

Antonio Banderas reprises his role in the “Shrek” spinoff film as Puss in Boots, and he’s joined in the voice cast by Salma Hayek, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Anthony Mendez and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.