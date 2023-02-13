Super Bowl LVII Hits 6-Year Audience High With 113M Viewers On Fox – The Hamden Journal

Cue the confetti. The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the only ones with something to celebrate after Sunday night’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII.

The telecast, which was broadcast on Fox and also aired on digital platforms, averaged 113M viewers, according to early Nielsen data. That makes it the most-watched Super Bowl in six years, since 2017’s Patriots vs. Falcons matchup, which also aired on Fox.

The audience shot up to 118.7M viewers during Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show since Katy Perry’s performance in 2015 and second most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance on record.

Super Bowl LVII took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game kicked off at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

On digital, Fox says Super Bowl LVII was the most-streamed Super Bowl in history, with about 7M streams. That’s up 18% over last year and 103% over Fox’s last Super Bowl stream in 2020, which had about 3.4M viewers.

Fox Deportes also set a record Sunday for the most-watched Super Bowl game in Spanish-language cable television history with 951,000 people tuning in. That’s up 25% from Deportes’ viewership in 2020. The telecast is now the most watched non-soccer event in Spanish-language cable history.

More to come…