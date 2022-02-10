Super Bowl LVI May Be Disrupted By Truckers ‘Freedom Convoy’ – The Hamden Journal

The Department of Homeland Security said in a memo that it has received reports that truck drivers may attempt to block roads at major events to protest vaccine mandates. This Sunday’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium is a likely target, according to an internal memo cited by several major media outlets.

Also potentially a target is President Biden’s March 1 State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.

The DHS memo was issued Tueday by the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Current and Emerging Threats Center. While there are no threats of violence mentioned, the memo claims anything that happens could “severely disrupt” traffic, emergency routes, and federal government operations.

Like the Canada Freedom Convoy protests that snowballed as truckers joined in, social media posts indicate US truckers will start protests in California and journey to Washington, D.C., adding more truckers, the memo says. In Canada, the Freedom Convoy has been disruptive to traffic on the border and in the capital city of Ottawa.