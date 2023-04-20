Super Bowl champ Ben Roethlisberger lists his Pennsylvania digs. Take a peek around

After the 2021 season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walked away from a professional football career that’s dotted with major accomplishments. And now, two years later, he’s walking away from his Clinton, Pennsylvania, estate as well.

The four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home sits on a lot of picturesque space and is worth its $2.9 million price tag if you’re a huge fan of seclusion.

“With a serene setting on approximately 148 acres, a spacious main home with a renovated kitchen and a detached guest house, this secluded estate is the ultimate legacy property,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says.

“Situated nearby Raccoon Creek State Park and State Game Lands 189, an easy drive away from Pittsburgh International Airport, the residence includes three ponds, one of which is stocked, a small stream, miles of walking/ATV trails, several elevated hunting blinds and a huge barn that includes a full bath, a kitchen, a commercial grade walk-in freezer and a car washing bay.”

The main house has an array of desirable features including:

There’s also more on the property.

“With a variety of food plots, producing fruit orchards, a chicken coop, a garden and a maple syrup processing area, the estate could allow for a unique, farm-to-table experience on almost a daily basis,” the listing says.

Big Ben played all of his 18 seasons in the NFL with the Steelers and helped bring the team and city two Super Bowl championships. Along with being a human highlight reel, Roethlisberger was considered one of the most creative passers to play the sport and ranks fifth all-time in passing yards with 64,088.

The home was also featured on Realtor.com.

