Super Bowl 57 turf called into question during Chiefs vs. Eagles game

The playing surface at State Farm Stadium is once again being called into question.

But this time it is for Super Bowl 57.

Fox showed several players from both teams slipping on the natural grass field during a break in action in the third quarter and reported that some Chiefs players were switching cleats in an attempt to get better traction on the field.

It specifically showed Eagles kicker Jake Elliott falling as he kicked the ball off after his team took a 27-21 lead.

The broadcast also showed people attempting to fix the field during halftime.

“It’s starting to affect everyone,” Greg Olsen said on the Fox broadcast.

Some were not impressed with the state of the playing surface in Super Bowl 57.

The Chiefs played at State Farm Stadium in Week 1, and the field had been resodded before the game.

After the game, coach Andy Reid blamed the field for leg injuries to a couple of his players, including kicker Harrison Butker.

“It was a little loose. That’s what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid told the Associated Press. “It’s part of the Butker injury and the (Trent) McDuffie injury, and that’s unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that, too. It’s not an excuse by any means.”

A Cardinals spokesperson later refuted Reid’s claim that the playing surface had something to do with the Chiefs’ injuries, noting it had been replaced on Aug. 22 after preseason was over. He also said the field “is routinely ranked among the best — if not THE best — among NFL players, including in surveys conducted by the NFL (Players Association).”

For the Super Bowl, the NFL paid special attention to the Super Bowl field. The grass was grown at a local sod farm in a process that began in May 2021.

“It’s a long process to get it as heavy, thick and dense as we’ve been talking about,” Nick Pappas, one of the NFL’s field surface directors, told the Associated Press. “We’ve got to make sure it takes its time, cures and gets ready.”

The NFL’s players have made it no secret they prefer playing on natural grass as opposed to synthetic turf. They’ll get their wish in Super Bowl 57.

Both teams got their first experience with the new playing surface during walk-throughs at the stadium on Saturday. That gave them an opportunity to assess the field and what types of footwear would work best. There were no reports from Saturday’s NFL pool reports indicating any concerns about the field.

Butker said this about the field surface earlier this week: “It’s definitely a little weird but I feel like my injury happened when I did a big approach, and I’m not doing that anymore, so I feel really good about it. I was coming at the ball 10, 11 yards away. When you have that much momentum and you’re trying to kick the ball halfway up the uprights, if the grass slides at all then bad things can happen.”

Trent McDuffie, who was also injured in the Chiefs’ Week 1 game in Arizona, didn’t think the grass was an issue.

“I don’t feel like it was any different than any other place,” he told reporters this week. “I just think a freak accident happened and my foot slipped, same thing as Harrison, and that’s the other side of the game, it happens.”

McDuffie reclaimed his starting cornerback job after missing seven weeks after his Week 1 injury and has played in every Chiefs game since.

Several people sounded off on the playing surface on social media during the game:

The Republic’s Jose M. Romero and Mark Faller contributed to this story.

