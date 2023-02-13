Super Bowl 57 betting, odds Eagles vs. Chiefs

PHOENIX — In what was likely the most-bet Super Bowl ever, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles did not disappoint — only the referees did that.

After a back-and-forth affair that featured high-powered offenses and plenty of drama, a controversial defensive holding call in the last two minutes allowed the Chiefs to bleed the clock out and kick the game-winning field goal to win 38-35.

Despite the officiating, Patrick Mahomes delivered a performance only he could in the win, throwing for three touchdowns and leading the Chiefs to scores on every drive in the second-half comeback.

The result meant a Chiefs cover and moneyline win as well as an easy cashout for over bettors.

