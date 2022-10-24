Sunu Gonera, ‘Parish’ Co-Creator & EP, Departs After Sexual Misconduct Investigation – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sunu Gonera has been let go from AMC Networks’ series Parish, on which he was co-creator, executive produced and director.

“We recently became aware of some very serious allegations against an individual working on this production, who was immediately suspended and then terminated at the conclusion of an internal investigation,” a spokesman for AMC Networks said in a statement to The Hamden Journal, declining further comment.

According to multiple sources, the allegation was of sexual assault over an incident that occurred in late September at an off-set apartment outside of production hours on the series starring Giancarlo Esposito, which is filming in New Orleans.

Sources close to Gonera insist the encounter was consensual and the behavior in question involved touching. The alleged victim, who contacted AMC and has filed a police report, is said to be a longtime employee of Gonera’s who did not work for AMC. According to sources, the living accommodations during production involved her and Gonera sharing an apartment; she spent the night after the alleged incident in her room. There is also a record of texts the woman sent Gonera the following day inviting him to drinks with friends.

AMC’s investigation into the allegations lasted about two weeks, sources said. Along with his firing by the network, Gonera also was dropped by his representatives, A3 Artists and Thruline Entertainment.

Gonera’s exit did not affect production on the six-episode Parish, which is headed into filming its finale. The series, from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers, is a remake of a BBC One three-part miniseries. Parish, which will launch next year on AMC and AMC+, is produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment.

The U.S. series stars Esposito as a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports.

Gonera previously directed multiple episodes of FX’s Snowfall including the Season 3 finale, which the late John Singleton had been originally set to direct, as well as Class of ’09.