Suns waiving Frank Kaminsky

Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns are waiving C/F Frank Kaminsky, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Frank Kaminsky being waived sucks man. He was playing the best basketball of his career before he got hurt. It’s cruel he won’t be able to contribute on this team during such a magical season. I wish him nothing but the best – 5:10 PM

Suns have only ruled out Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky for tonight’s potential funeral vs Lakers. With the #1 seed locked up, next Suns win will set a regular season franchise record.

Would be surprising to see Suns bring same active roster to LA for Wednesday night’s game… – 4:15 PM

“Unbelievable.”

Cam Johnson on trip to Final 4 in New Orleans to see North Carolina and his bro, Puff, beat rival Duke.

Didn’t go to NOLA for title game Tar Heels lost to Kansas. Watched it with Mikal Bridges, Frank Kaminsky and Cameron Payne.

“My hands were sweating.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/3KEUJhIfKE – 2:33 PM

Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric getting up shots with the bigs pic.twitter.com/YMi5i3hy4o – 1:48 PM

Nobody on the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers except Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky – 7:07 PM

Only Dario Saric (knee) and Frank Kaminsky (knee) are on the #Suns injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. #Lakers – 7:05 PM

Clean injury report for the Suns ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Lakers. Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric remain out. No additions. – 7:04 PM

