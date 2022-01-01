Suns to sign Bismack Biyombo

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign free agent C Bismack Biyombo on a 10-day hardship deal. Biyombo, who started 41 games for Charlotte last year, brings some size and strength to Suns’ frontline depth. Deal could be prelude to a longer stay this season.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Bismack Biyombo feels like a pretty solid pickup at this stage of the game, I gotta say – 9:47 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign free agent C Bismack Biyombo on a 10-day hardship deal. Biyombo, who started 41 games for Charlotte last year, brings some size and strength to Suns’ frontline depth. Deal could be prelude to a longer stay this season. – 9:43 PM

More on this storyline

Well, as this newspaper has learned, one of the names that appear on the table of the sports management of Baskonia is Bismack Biyombo , a center currently without a team but with a lustrous past after having played the last ten seasons in the NBA distributed in three different franchises (two spells with the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic). -via noticiasdealava.eus / November 14, 2021